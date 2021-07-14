BoAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones launched in India

BoAt is all set to launch their line of gaming headphones, “Immortal”. Their flagship model, called boAt Immortal 1000D, includes Dolby Atmos for a premium gaming and entertainment experience. The headphones also come with 50mm drivers for high fidelity audio, regardless of the content played.

The boAt Immortal 1000D is available in 2 colours. These are Black and White Sabre. The gaming headphones cost Rs 2499 on Amazon and the boAt Website.

BoAt Immortal 1000D Specifications, Features

BoAt explains that Dolby Atmos works by placing the game’s sounds all around a listener with three-dimensional precision. With this, gamers can react faster and more accurately. In addition, it enables the ability to pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — even from overhead or behind.

These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brand’s own boAt Plugin Labz. It processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.

BoAt Immortal 1000D comes with Dual mics for enhanced communication during gameplay. These also sport a remote to control audio, mic and LEDs for seamless voice and video conversations across YouTube, Discord, Twitch, and other streaming platforms.

A long sturdy, secure braided cable ensures durability, and a USB connector ensures easy connectivity across all laptop and desktop gaming setups. In addition, the headphones shut out external noise using special closed earcups that fully cover your ears. The earcups even have a built-in automatic breathing RGB LED light effect.

In related news, BoAt recently launched their newest smartwatch called ‘Xtend’. The smartwatch comes with built-in Alexa support and a plethora of onboard sensors and health monitors. The watch consists of a Stress monitor, SPo2 monitor, Heart-rate monitor, Step Counter, Sleep monitor, and a daily activity tracker.

The watch will show you an easy-to-understand summary via the boAt Wave app as well. Furthermore, the Watch comes equipped with a built-in Alexa voice assistant capable of setting reminders, alarms, checking cricket scores and weather. In addition, one can look up various queries on the internet instantaneously.