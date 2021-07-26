BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,499

boAt has unveiled their latest TWS offering called the boAt Airdopes 501 ANC. These earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.2, ENx for crystal clear call quality, BEAST for low audio latency and ASAP Charge.

The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC TWS Earbuds are available for an introductory price of Rs 2,499 on the Amazon and boAt website. The earbuds carry a 1-year standard Industry warranty.

boAt Airdopes 501 ANC features

The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC TWS earbuds boast Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (up to 30dB). Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, adapt to and correct errors. The anti-noise signal cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear.

These Airdopes also sport dual microphones in each bud with ENx technology for a crystal clearing calling experience. In addition, ambient mode provides transparency to the background sounds around one, even during media playback. This mode helps you stay alert to your surroundings while using the Airdopes, especially when walking down a busy street.

The earbuds come with BEAST, or Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology, a new low latency decoder. It significantly reduces the transmission latency to keep the audio and video in sync.



The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC has Bluetooth v5.2 for a stable and lag-free connection. With IWP (Insta Wake ‘N’ Pair) Technology, these Airdopes instantly pair with your smartphone as soon as you open the case lid. Additionally, there’s in-ear detection too. The right bud detects whether one is wearing the Airdopes and automatically pauses or plays music.

The Airdopes 501 ANC come with large 8mm drivers. The bass is tuned for a thumping listening experience that accentuates every beat.

A single charge provides a playback time of up to 5 hours (usage may vary) and the case further takes the total playback time to up to 28 hours. To further top this, a quick 5-minute charge provides a continuous playback for up to 60 minutes courtesy of our very own ASAP Charge.

Apart from these, the earbuds come with regular bells and whistles, such as a Type C connector. There is also an IPX4 rating that offers dust and sweat resistance. Further, touch controls can be used to command playback, attend calls and activate voice assistants with ease via just a touch.

There’s also a one-touch voice assistant mode where you summon Google Assistant or Siri to your service. Then, check the weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press.