BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro launched at an introductory price of Rs 1999

The Airdopes 281 Pro comes in Active Black, Aqua Blue, Blue Flame, and Viper Green colours

Advertisement

Audio brand boAt has launched its ‘Airdopes 281 Pro’ True Wireless Earbuds. The company is offering the earbuds on Amazon India and is available to pre-order for an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Those who pre-order through prepaid payment method till June 25 will get a Rs 200 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.

The Airdopes 281 Pro comes in Active Black, Aqua Blue, Blue Flame, and Viper Green colours

Advertisement

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro True Wireless earbuds come with 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity with a range of 15m to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

Airdopes 281 Pro comes equipped with 4 mics and these ENx equipped mics deliver impeccable voice quality so that you can be heard clearly via voice calls. The TWS earbuds is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case.

With ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 60 mins in just 5 min of charge.

The true wireless earbuds are rated IPX5 for splash resistance. The Airdopes 281 Pro offers a playback time of up to 6.5 hours in earbuds and 25 hours in the charging case that now has a USB Type-C port, and ASAP Fast Charge technology offers up to 60 mins in just 5 minutes of charge.

You can access the weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press with the help of its advanced capacitive touch controls. Apart from these, the TWS also has one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support.