Advertisement

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro launched at an introductory price of Rs 1999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 2:49 pm

Latest News

The Airdopes 281 Pro comes in Active Black, Aqua Blue, Blue Flame, and Viper Green colours
Advertisement

Audio brand boAt has launched its ‘Airdopes 281 Pro’ True Wireless Earbuds. The company is offering the earbuds on Amazon India and is available to pre-order for an introductory price of Rs 1,999. Those who pre-order through prepaid payment method till June 25 will get a Rs 200 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.

 

The Airdopes 281 Pro comes in Active Black, Aqua Blue, Blue Flame, and Viper Green colours

Advertisement

 

BoAt Airdopes 281 Pro True Wireless earbuds come with 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity with a range of 15m to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

 

Airdopes 281 Pro comes equipped with 4 mics and these ENx equipped mics deliver impeccable voice quality so that you can be heard clearly via voice calls. The TWS earbuds is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case.

 

With ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 60 mins in just 5 min of charge.

 

The true wireless earbuds are rated IPX5 for splash resistance. The Airdopes 281 Pro offers a playback time of up to 6.5 hours in earbuds and 25 hours in the charging case that now has a USB Type-C port, and ASAP Fast Charge technology offers up to 60 mins in just 5 minutes of charge.

 

You can access the weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press with the help of its advanced capacitive touch controls. Apart from these, the TWS also has one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support.

BoAt Airdopes 701 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 3,990

BoAt donates Rs 50 Lac to procure oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies

BoAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones announced with 30-hour dynamic playback, IPX5 resistance and more

Latest News from BoAt

You might like this

Tags: BoAt

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava Probuds true wireless earphones launched with special offer at Rs 1

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker launched in India with DSP technology

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies