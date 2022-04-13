Boat Airdopes 500 ANC earbuds launched in India for Rs 3,999

Audio brand Boat has launched its ‘Airdopes 500’ ANC True Wireless Earbuds in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 3,999. There are four colour options – Black, Blue, White, and Grey.

Boat Airdopes 500 will be available for purchase on Amazon starting tomorrow i.e April 14. The TWS comes with 1 Year warranty from the date of purchase.

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC Earbuds Specifications, Features

The Boat Airdopes 500 ANC is powered by 8mm drivers setup with Boat’s signature audio experience. The True Wireless earbuds come with 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity with a wireless range of 10 meters to connect to devices. Further, they come with support for hybrid active noise cancellation up to 35dB, which means it will be able of cancelling out a broader range of frequencies.

The TWS also comes with a dedicated low latency mode and ambient mode. They come with a quad-speaker setup with ENx technology, which is said to bring better voice quality in calls by filtering out the unwanted noise from the surroundings.

Read More: Boat Airdopes 411 TWS earbuds with 17.5 hours battery launched in India for Rs 1,999

The TWS comes with in-ear detection, which means the music will stop playing once you’ve removed the buds from your ear and the playback will resume when you put them back to your ear. The device also comes with Instant Wake n Pair (IWP) feature so you can seamlessly connect your device to the TWS as soon as you open the lid of the case.

In terms of battery life, these TWS are claimed to last up to 4.5 hours with ANC turned on and 5.5 hours with ANC turned off on a single charge. With the case, you can get up to 28 hours of music playback. A quick 5-minute charge is rated to last up to 1 hour of music playback. The case features a Type-C port for charging. Besides, the TWS also has one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support. Lastly, the earbuds support an IPX4 water resistance rating.