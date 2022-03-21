Boat Airdopes 411 TWS earbuds with 17.5 hours battery launched in India for Rs 1,999

Audio brand Boat has launched its ‘Airdopes 411’ True Wireless Earbuds in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999. There are three colour options – Black Strom, Blue Thunder, and Grey Hurricane.

Boat Airdopes 411 will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting tomorrow i.e March 22 at 12PM. It comes with 1 Year warranty from the date of purchase.

Boat Airdopes 411 Features

Boat Airdopes 411 pack 10mm driver setup. The touch control lets one command playback, hands-free voice calls and activate voice assistant with ease. In addition, these in-ear style earbuds come with interchangeable tips.

The True Wireless earbuds come with 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity with a wireless range of 10 meters to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

Furthermore, the Boat Airdopes 411 offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. When Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned on, the earbuds offer 4.5 hours playback and up to 5.5 hours when ANC is turned off. In addition, users can get 60 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. There is also a Type-C port for charging.

Moreover, the TWS earbuds is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case.

Airdopes 411 ANC comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB. The earbuds also offer the Ambient Mode for transparency related to your audible surroundings even while you are listening to your playlists. Besides, the TWS also has one-touch Google Assistant and Siri support. Lastly, the earbuds support an IPX4 water resistance rating.