Blue Microphones launches Yeti X, Yeti USB mics in India

Blue Microphones, a part of Logitech for Creators and a brand extension of Logitech dedicated to creators, today announced the launch of two USB microphones, Yeti X and Yeti Nano, in the Indian market. These USB mics can be used with various platforms from gaming, live streaming, YouTube content creation, and home studio work – all providing broadcast-quality recording, claims the brand.

Yeti X is retailed at Rs 17,495 and Yeti Nano at Rs 9,995. Availability details for the mics are unclear as of now. The Blue Microphones, according to the company, are simple to set up and connect with plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming with PC or Mac. Both mics help musicians and content creators deliver enhanced audio with a full range of premium studio microphones.

Blue Yeti X, Yeti Nano Features, Specifications

Yeti X is custom tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch and Mixer streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. Yeti X features a four capsule condenser microphone and an 11-segment LED meter that goes from green to red, so streamers can check and adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera.

An illuminated multi-function smart knob provides precise control over mic gain, mute and headphone volume. The smart knob also controls the blend of microphone signal and computer sound, so creators can quickly adjust the amount of computer audio versus microphone audio that is heard in the headphones.

Yeti Nano on the other hand delivers Blue studio-quality sound, with two proprietary condenser mic capsules that are specifically tuned to give voice exceptional presence and detail. Yeti Nano supports high-quality 24-bit/48kHz recording, so creators can give your podcast or video truly professional production value.

Plus, Yeti Nano offers plug ‘n play performance with a wide range of software and operating systems, making it versatile and easy-to-use in any environment. Featuring two pickup-pattern controls directly on the mic, Yeti Nano gives the flexibility to record a single source, or multiple sources at once.

For both mics, cardioid mode records sources that are directly in front of the microphone, omnidirectional mode picks up sound equally from every direction and is ideal for conference calls. Yeti X additionally comes with bidirectional mode, which records from both the front and the rear of the microphone, and stereo mode, which uses both the left and right channels for capturing immersive audio experiences.

Yeti X and Yeti Nano come with Advanced Blue VO!CE, accessible through Logitech G HUB software. Blue VO!CE is a powerhouse suite of broadcast vocal effects built for creators, making it easier than ever for creators to achieve professional on-stream sound quality and have more ways to entertain their audiences.