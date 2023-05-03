HomeNewsBlaupunkt Sigma 40-inch Android Smart TV debuts in India

Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch Android Smart TV debuts in India

Blaupunkt has launched the new Sigma smart TV in India with features like Dolby Digital Plus, Android TV operating system and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Blaupunkt has launched its new Sigma smart TV in India in a 40-inch size. The TV runs on Android TV operating system and sports a 40-inch LED screen with thin bezels. On the audio front, the smart television is equipped with 40W dual speakers. Read on to know more about the new Blaupunkt smart TV.

Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch: Price, Specs

The Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 13,499. It can be purchased starting May 4th exclusively from Flipkart.

The Blaupunkt Sigma TV has a 40-inch LED screen with an HD resolution and 300 nits peak brightness. The new Blaupunkt smart television is equipped with 40W dual stereo box speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround. 

The Blaupunkt Sigma 40 comes with a bundled remote with support for voice control via Google Assistant and dedicated hotkeys for YouTube, Amazon VIdeo, Zee5, SonyLIV, and Voot. The TV sports connectivity options like 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, Bluetooth, and WiFi also.

The TV draws power from an Amlogic quad-core processor alongside Mali G31 GPU onboard, paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. The television runs on Android TV OS and is compatible with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs.

Meanwhile, Motorola is also gearing up to launch new Envision series smart TVs in India. The new Motorola Envision series Smart TVs will offer features such as the latest Android TV 11 operating system, quad-core MediaTek processor and more.

The TVs will be available in three screen sizes – 32 inches, 43 inches, and 55 inches. The 32-inch variant will feature an HD screen resolution, while the 43-inch will come in UHD and FHD variants and the 55-inch variant will come in a single UHD trim

