Blaupunkt, Kodak launch new 4K QLED TVs in India

Blaupunkt and Kodak both have announced new 4K QLED TVs in India. Kodak’s Matrix QLED TVs and Blaupunkt’s new QLED TVs are offered in three sizes including 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. Both the brand’s new lineups are being manufactured by Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which will also be the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV OS.

Kodak Matrix QLED TVs Price, Availability

Kodak Matrix QLED TVs will be available in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, with prices set at Rs 33,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. These will be available on Flipkart during Big Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials.

Blaupunkt QLED TVs Price, Availability

The buyers will be able to purchase these eagerly anticipated TVs on Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Specials with an introductory price starting at Rs 36,999. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 36,999, the 55-inch TV is priced at just Rs 44,999 and the 65-inch model costs Rs 62,999.

Kodak Matrix QLED TVs Specifications

These fully loaded models have Dolby certifications for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation. Customers can also cast photos, videos, music, and other content.

The QLED variants are also loaded with features such as an MT9062 processor, Google TV, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Dual Band Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5 GHz. With a bezel-less and Airslim design and a sound output of 40 Watts with Dolby Audio box speakers, the TVs have over 10,000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Voot, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

The voice-enabled remote control with Google Assistant has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys that lets the user choose their favourite application from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube to provide a premium entertainment experience to customers. The Google TV platform assists in filtering and showcasing options tailored to user’s preferences along with content streaming across the top OTT platforms and can also help parents in applying content restrictions for their child’s profiles.

Blaupunkt QLED TV Specifications

Featuring 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Blaupunkt Google TV provides 360- degree surround sound. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on and operate your TV by just giving voice commands.

The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV has an entirely new user interface that integrates every part of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home screen offered by Google TV and its voice assistant feature. Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

All the models come with Alloy stand, Bezel-less, and Airslim design. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wifi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant. The 50 inches and 55 inches come with a brightness of 550 Nits wherein 65-inches model comes with 600 nits.

These models also come with 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Digital Noise Filter, QLED Panel, Voice-enabled Remote with Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant, Dedicated Shortcut Keys on Remote of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Google Play and have an access to more than 10,000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple Tv, Voot Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.