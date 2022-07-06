Blaupunkt launches BE100 neckband earphones in India

Blaupunkt, a German Electronics brand has launched a new BE100 neckband in India. The neckband is packed with a long battery life and also sports vibration alert. It also has an Environment Noise Cancellation feature, along with a battery indicator that shows the current battery percentage to the user.

The Blaupunkt BE100 neckband is priced at Rs 1299 and is available in two color options – Black & Blue. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website

Blaupunkt BE100 packs a 10mm sound driver and comes with a massive battery capacity of 600mAh, which the company claims can provide up to 100 hours of playback time. The TurboVolt charging provides 10 hours of playback in just 10 mins of charge. Real time monitoring is built on the neckband. The neckband comes with a type C charging port and is splashproof as well.

Talking about one of the other recent launches from the company, the Blaupunkt BTW100 TWS were unveiled last month. The earbuds are powered by a 10mm driver that produces punchy bass along with clear mids and highs, according to the brand. The brand also claims that the device produces “Stereo high definition sound”.

Each of the earbud packs a 40mAh battery pack while the charging case packs a large 400mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to last up to 4 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours when paired with a charging case. The BTW100 case charges via a USB Type-C charging port. There’s support for fast charging so the earbuds are capable of providing 1 hour of playback time with 15 minutes of charging. Additional features include sweat, water & dust resistance, and touch controls.