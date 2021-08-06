Blaupunkt launches 50-inch Android TV Model in India: Price, Specifications

Blaupunkt, a German-based company, has announced the launch of its brand new 4k resolution 50-inch Android Smart TV Model. The TV has been announced in partnership with the home-grown TV manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).

The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (50CSA7007) is priced at Rs. 36,999. The brand new product will be open for booking from 6th August to the customers. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt 50-inch TV Specs

The 50-inch version is powered by Android 10. It comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. It comes with 4 speakers with a maximum output of 60W with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology.

Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV is powered by an ARM Cortex-A53 based MediaTek chipset. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits and it has an in-built Chromecast & Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps.

In addition, the Blaupunkt 50-inch TV has features including a Voice–enabled remote and it allows viewers to access more than 6000+ apps. This includes Google TV, Amazon Prime Video etc and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows etc. Blaupunkt TV has in-built dedicated shortcut keys on the remote to enable users to access Netflix, Prime and Youtube and Google Play.

Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Blaupunkt marked its Indian debut with a range of LED TVs in India last year. The company had introduced the Family series, Smart Sound series, and 4K UHD series in the country. The products come at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and go up to Rs 47,999.