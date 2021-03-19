Blackshark 4 hands on images leaked ahead of launch on March 23

Black Shark 4 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery that might offer 120W fast-charging support and Android 11.

Advertisement

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark will be launching Black Shark 4 series on March 23 in China. The series includes the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro smartphones. Now, the Black Shark 4 design has been teased. Separately, the phone also appeared in a hands-on video.



Actor Peng Yuchang is holding the upcoming Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone in a poster shared by the company's official Weibo handle. The phone is seen with a big ‘X’ pattern ta the back.

Advertisement

The video shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav shows that Black Shark 4 display will feature a selfie camera cutout at the top-center position. The right edge of the device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in a power button along with a gaming trigger button.

Black Shark 4 will feature a liquid cooling system. The phone will feature a horizontally aligned triple camera system and an LED flash unit.

The Black Shark 4 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery that might offer 120W fast-charging support and Android 11.





The Pro variant was also certified by TENAA with PRS-A0 model number. The listing revealed gaming trigger buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader on the right side while the left side has a volume rocker button.

Black Shark 4 Pro features 108-megapixel primary sensor. The vanilla model is said to pack a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel main camera. Pro model will come with 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 11 operating system. Black Shark 4 Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888. It will feature a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.