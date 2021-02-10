Black Shark 4 Pro spotted on TENAA

The TENAA listing of Black Shark 4 Pro only shows the images of the upcoming smartphone and it does not reveal any specifications.

Black Shark is currently working on a new gaming smartphone called the Black Shark 4 Pro. The phone’s key specs were recently revealed via Google Play Console listing and now the phone has appeared in the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority.



The TENAA listing only shows the images of the upcoming smartphone and it does not reveal any specifications.



The TENAA listing of the Black Shark PRS-A0 smartphone shows the phone features gaming trigger buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader on the right side while the left side has a volume rocker button.



The rear side of the device shows that there will be a horizontal triple-camera setup and a tiny LED flash. there is a Black Shark logo on the back as well.



The Google Play Console listing of the Black Shark PRS-A0 had revealed that the device will feature a centre-aligned selfie camera. The phone seems to have a volume rocker button on the left, and trigger buttons for gaming on the right.



The Google Play Console listing revealed that Black Shark 4 Pro comes with model number PSR-A0 and codenamed as “penrose”. The smartphone will come with a FULL HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 440ppi pixel density. The size of the screen is not known yet.



As per the listing, the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 11 operating system. It will be powered by an older Snapdragon 835 chipset. This could be a mistake as Black Shark 4 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

