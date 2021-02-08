Advertisement

Black Shark 4 Pro in works, spotted on Google Play Console with key specs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 4:36 pm

Black Shark 4 Pro will come with a FULL HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 440ppi pixel density.
Black Shark seems to be working on a new gaming smartphone called the Black Shark 4 Pro. The phone’s key specs have now been revealed via Google Play Console listing.

The Google Play Console listing includes an image of the phone, which reveals that it will feature a centre-aligned selfie camera. The phone seems to have a volume rocker button on the left, and trigger buttons for gaming on the right.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that Black Shark 4 Pro comes with model number PSR-A0 and codenamed as “penrose”. The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with a FULL HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 440ppi pixel density. The size of the screen is not known yet.

As per the listing, the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 11 operating system. It will be powered by an older Snapdragon 835 chipset. This could be a mistake as Black Shark 4 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Apart from this, no information available about the upcoming Black Shark 4 Pro smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

The Black Shark 4 series is also said to include Black Shark 4 which comes with model number PSR-A0KSR-A0. The device will come with a 4500mAh battery which will support 120W fast charging. As per industry standards, with 120W speeds, the device can charge from 0-100 in about 23 minutes.


As per Black Shark, the Black Shark 4 will get charged within 15 minutes. As it is a gaming device and even the CEO confirmed the same during the launch of the processor, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

 

