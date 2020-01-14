  • 13:50 Jan 14, 2020

Black Shark 3 to come with 120Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ display

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

New information has emerged online revealing key features of the upcoming gaming smartphone.
Black Shark is reported to be working on the next-generation gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 3. Now, new information has emerged online revealing key features of the upcoming gaming smartphone. 

 

The leak reveals that the Black Shark 3 will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak also hints that users will have an option to choose between different refresh rates starting from normal 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Furthermore, the gaming smartphone will be equipped with a Quad HD+ display as well. 

 

Black Shark

With this, Black Shark upcoming gaming phone will be in direct competition with OnePlus upcoming phone. OnePlus recently revealed its latest 120Hz screen technology. The brand claims that the display will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen sampling rate of 240Hz, which is touted to be the highest in the industry. The company has made Smooth Chain optimisation and added a dedicated MEMC chip, which will allow smoother experience when you will watch some action-packed sequence.

 

Previously, Black Shark 3 was certified by MIIT, which is a Chinese certification agency. The certification reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be named as Black Shark 3 5G. Furthermore, a tipster has claimed that the Black Shark 3 5G will be the first smartphone in the industry to be backed by a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Latest News from Black Shark

