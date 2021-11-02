Binatone launches MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device in India

Binatone has announced the launch of its new and innovative MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot Device in India. The device is compatible with all networks – 2G, 3G and 4G.

The device is priced at INR 5999 but is available on Flipkart at a special price of INR 3,499.

Binatone MiFi 4G Mobile Hotspot

This compact and portable hotspot device offers users the flexibility to share their Wi-fi connection with up to 10 devices, including phones, smart TVs, CCTV cameras and tablets, at the same time.

The 4G Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot device is suitable for Indian requirements. It is compatible with leading network providers in India – Airtel, V!, Jio and BSNL. Equipped with a rechargeable 2700mAh battery, it allows continuous use and connectivity for up to 9 hours in one go.

The pocket-sized lightweight device offers high speed and seamless secured internet anytime, anywhere. Addressing challenges like connectivity and speed, this hotspot device is especially suited to those working from home, on business trips, during travel or confined to small space areas. The device has a SIM slot, a USB port and a power button. Its screen displays the signal strength, battery, SMS and Wi-Fi status.

Speaking on the launch, Dino Lalvani, Chairman, Binatone Global & Hubble Connected & their India head for Sales, Marketing & Distribution Mr JP Kharbanda, said, “We are excited to introduce the 4G Mobile Hotspot device in India. India is the focused market for Binatone lifestyle products. The device lives up to Binatone’s vision of combining innovation and technology. Its secure internet connection, portability and convenience will cater to consumer needs and wants. It is especially beneficial in the wake of the pandemic, where many have resorted to working from home. The launch of this device shall strengthen our position in a high growth market and give our customers a reason to cheer this festive season. Modestly priced, the hotspot device is an excellent option for not just those working or relaxing in small or confined spaces but also for those continuously on the move.”