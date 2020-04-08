Bhubneshwar based Eeve India invests 120 crores in Electric two wheeler business

Eeve India has 45 dealers across India and offers 5 years warranty on its products.

Eeve India, an electric two-wheeler company founded in 2018, has invested 120 crores in the business. Company plans to launch two new electric two-wheelers by the end of 2020. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020, Eeve Tesoro is the company’s new electric bike, while the Eeve Forseti is the electric scooter. The company claims the two products have been designed and developed in-house.

Eeve Forseti is a offers a classic scootere design and will be retailed at around Rs 100,000 price point.

Company currently has 4 slow speed models available in the market. However the new models will be high speed and is currently being tested at ARAI Pune. In view of the current lock down companies launch plan has been delayed but they hope to launch the product within 2020.

The company went on to add that its latest two – the Tesoro and Forseti – have been developed in-house. Eeve hasn’t yet revealed any specifications of these 'high-end' models, but we’re expecting them to offer better performance than the rest of the company’s models.

Company claims that these vehicles will have 40 percent localised components and plans to localised battery pack too by 2021. Eeve India says that these bikes will come with Bosch Hub motors. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 90-100kph.

