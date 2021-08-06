BGMI 50 million Downloads Rewards Event Announced, iOS app teased

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was launched in India almost 2 months ago and the game is already nearing 50 million downloads. To celebrate the upcoming milestone, Krafton has announced a ’50 million downloads rewards event’ in BGMI that will reward players with in-game items.

BGMI 50 million Downloads event rewards, iOS app teaser

There are three milestones as a part of the event upon reaching which the players will be rewarded. These milestones include 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads. After reaching 48 million downloads, players will get three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap. Upon reaching 49 million, you will get three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap and at 50 million downloads, players will receive one Galaxy Messenger Set, which will stay with them forever.

The rewards will be made available in-game inside the Events section. Krafton says the 50M downloads reward will be maintained for 1 month for redemption. After that, the rewards will be unlocked automatically once the game reaches a specific amount of downloads as prescribed. As of writing this story, BGMI has crossed 46 million downloads.

All Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward. Krafton notes that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS”. Within the Instagram post, one can notice at the end there’s an ‘Apple’ emoji. This suggests that the game might soon launch on iOS as well. It also means that once the game is available on iOS, those players will also receive the rewards from 50 million milestone event.

BGMI Series 2021

Back in July, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. This will be the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton following the official launch of BGMI on 2nd July. It announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series spanning 3 months.

The in-game qualifiers start on 2nd August and end on 8th August. Any player living in India and an account that is Platinum and above is eligible to register and play in in-game qualifiers.For the second round, the online qualifiers begin on 17th August and end on 12th September. The quarterfinals will begin on 16th September and end on 26th September. After that, the sem-finals will take place starting 30th September till 3rd October. Finally, the finals will begin on 7th October and will go on till 10th October.