Beta version of Hipi to be launched today in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 1:01 pm

Hipi will not be a standalone app, but a part of the OTT app that Zee5 already offers in India.
ZEE5 will today be expanding its digital portfolio of offerings with HiPi, a homegrown short-form video creation app. Made for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, ZEE5’s Hipi platform is a place where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features.


As per the sources, " The beta version of Hipi is likely to be rolled out today for the users to try out before the official launch." Hipi Has been It has been designed specifically for India.

As per the previously  available information, Hipi will not be a standalone app, but a part of the OTT app that Zee5 already offers in India. Hipi will be first available for Android users before rolling out on iOS. Hipi will be free for users as it will be an advertisement-driven platform.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 100+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.

Zee5 announced HiPi last month after TikTok was banned in India. Other TikTok alternatives available in India are Chingari, Mitron, and Roposo, and more.

