ZEE5 announces short video-sharing platform HiPi for Indian users

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 2:16 pm

HiPi will entail exciting features which will allow creative minds to express themselves in the most creative way.

Following the TikTok ban, homegrown OTT operator ZEE5 today announced a short video-sharing platform HiPi. Made for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, ZEE5’s HiPi platform is a place where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features.

HiPi will entail exciting features which will allow creative minds to express themselves in the most creative way. It is the destination for all things entertainment and a platform for fandoms and storytellers which they can call their own, the company said.

The name HiPi comes from the vision of a youthful and carefree planet where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence. A fun place where users can uninhibitedly and unapologetically be themselves without fear of being judged.

ZEE5’s HiPi is driven by the vision to encourage self-expression and it aims to unlock the potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to Stardom.

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 100+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.


