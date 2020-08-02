Top Five 5G smartphones available in India - August 2020

Here we have compiled a list of top 5G smartphones that have been launched in India.

The 5G technology is yet to come to India but the smartphone makers have already started launching their smartphones in India with 5G support. Many have launched their 5G smartphones in India till now while others are prepping to launch their 5G devices in the country later this year.



The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.



The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X50 Pro 5G further packs dual front camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours, is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera for the front. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.

Vivo X50 Pro price is set at Rs 49,990 for the single 256GB storage variant. It comes in a sole Alpha Grey colour.

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.



On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro has the quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and Gimbal Camera System, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 lens, and an 8-megapixel telescopic shooter that enables 60x hybrid zoom. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X50 Pro is backed up by 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. Further, there is a 4,115mAh battery onboard that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology, which enables the phone to charge from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

iQOO 3 smartphone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. It comes in Quantum Silver, Volcano Orange, and Tornado Black colour options

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. There is an in-display fingerprint for security.

In terms of the software, iQOO 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo 3 packs a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom output, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh shots.

For the front, there is 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.45 aperture and support for 4K video capture, housed inside a hole-punch. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support.