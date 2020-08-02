Advertisement

Top Five 5G smartphones available in India - August 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 02, 2020 9:57 am

Latest News

Here we have compiled a list of top 5G smartphones that have been launched in India.
Advertisement

The 5G technology is yet to come to India but the smartphone makers have already started launching their smartphones in India with 5G support. Many have launched their 5G smartphones in India till now while others are prepping to launch their 5G devices in the country later this year.

So, in case you are wondering which 5G-enabled handsets are available in India. Here we have compiled a list of top 5G smartphones that have been launched in India.

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G

 

Advertisement

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.

Realme X50 Pro 5G
The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.5 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X50 Pro 5G further packs dual front camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

 

The phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10.  It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

 

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours, is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs. 54,999.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera for the front. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

 

The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.

 

Vivo X50 Pro

 

Vivo X50 Pro price is set at Rs 49,990 for the single 256GB storage variant. It comes in a sole Alpha Grey colour.

 

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro has the quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and Gimbal Camera System, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 lens, and an 8-megapixel telescopic shooter that enables 60x hybrid zoom. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo X50 Pro

 

The Vivo X50 Pro is backed up by 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.

 

OnePlus Nord

 

The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

 

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

OnePlus Nord

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. Further, there is a 4,115mAh battery onboard that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology, which enables the phone to charge from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

 

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

 

iQOO 3

 

iQOO 3 smartphone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. It comes in Quantum Silver, Volcano Orange, and Tornado Black colour options

 

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. There is an in-display fingerprint for security.

 IQOO 3

In terms of the software, iQOO 3 runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

iQoo 3 packs a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom output,  a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh shots.

 

For the front, there is 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.45 aperture and support for 4K video capture, housed inside a hole-punch. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support.

 

 

 

Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 Beta soon

Realme X50 Pro 5G to finally go on sale today after four months

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro launched in India at a price starting Rs 34,990

iQOO introduces Referral Program for iQOO 3 users

Oneplus Nord to go on open sale from August 4 on Amazon India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 iQOO 3 Realme X50 Pro 5G OnePlus Nord Vivo X50 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Buds 3 to launch in India this month

Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

Today 1 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Black Shark 3S, Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies