Description

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture.

The phone comes with Hi-Res audio with AK4377A amp chipset and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a 4315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm and weighs 181.5 grams.