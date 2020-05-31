X50 Pro
Coming Soon

Vivo X50 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.48 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with Hi-Res audio with AK4377A amp chipset and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X50 Pro is loaded with a 4315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm and weighs 181.5 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness.)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 8-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 13-megapixel portrait lens)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (33W fast wired charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies