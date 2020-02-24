  • 16:55 Feb 24, 2020
X50 Pro 5G 12GB

Realme X50 Pro 5G 12GB

Price :

Rs. 44999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition is smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option, 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degee ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 64W SuperDart fast charging, also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm

Weight

207 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X50 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear cameras

Realme X50 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear cameras

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in two colour options, Mossy Green and Rust Red.

Highlights: Realme X50 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 37,999

Highlights: Realme X50 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 37,999

The company will be launching the latest smartphone at an event in New Delhi and it will kickstart at 2:30 PM.

Realme X50 Pro Flipkart availability teased ahead of launch on Feb 24

Realme X50 Pro Flipkart availability teased ahead of launch on Feb 24

Realme X50 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

Realme X50 Pro to come with dual ultra-wide selfie camera

Realme X50 Pro to come with dual ultra-wide selfie camera

Realme X50 Pro will feature a 64 megapixels primary sensor for quad-camera setup.

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India on February 24

Realme X50 Pro 5G launching in India on February 24

Realme X50 5G will also be announced online globally in Madrid on February 24.

Realme X50 Pro confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme X50 Pro confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme X50 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED display on its front panel which can support up to 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Realme X50 Pro to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology

Realme X50 Pro to feature 65W SuperDart charging technology

In December last year, Realme trademarked Dart and SuperDart names for its own fast charging technology.

