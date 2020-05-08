Mi 10 256GB

Xiaomi Mi 10 256GB

Price :

Rs. 54999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4780 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4780mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10 supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture; a second 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (108-megapixel (f/1.69) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4))
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4780 mAh (with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, E-Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under-display))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

Is there a need to spend Rs 50,000 on Xiaomi Mi 10? Let’s find out.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India with 108MP camera, price starts at Rs 49,999

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as primary sensor.

Highlights: Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India starting at Rs 49,999, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 announced

The company has also introduced Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 during the launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 10, True Wireless Earphones and Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available for purchase in India via Mi.com as well as Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108-megapixel camera to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi Mi 10 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and is powered by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

108MP camera smartphone teased by Xiaomi India MD, launch expected soon

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Updates so far

Xiaomi is all set to release the new version of its custom skin- MIUI 12 and it brings along a slew of new features.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 865, 108MP quad rear cameras

Xiaomi has postponed the Indian launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 due to Coronavirus crisis in India.

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Here’s is a list of smartphones that have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due Coronavirus crisis

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed this information on his official account.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with 108MP quad cameras to launch in India on March 31

The company has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on March 31.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to launch globally on March 27

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi delays the global launch of Mi 10 after MWC 2020 gets canceled

With GSMA canceling the MWC 2020 event after several leading tech companies pulled out because of the coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi has also decided to postpone its event.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launched with 108MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature 90Hz AMOLED display, 50W fast charging support

Just ahead of launch, key features of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 has been leaked online.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro confirmed to launch on February 13 in China, official renders and more details surfaced

The company has revealed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Mi 10 along with Mi 10 Pro during an event in China on February 13.

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship series to be announced on February 23

The invite shows the numeric 10 to highlight the Mi 10 series debut which will include the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro design revealed via leaked poster

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module.

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples shared by Xiaomi president before launch

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale on February 14.

Xiaomi Mi 10 might be launched on February 13

The online-only unveiling conference of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 13.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Black Shark 3 launch events likely to be held online

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology.

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Here we have shortlisted Top 5 upcoming smartphones which are expected to launch in February month.

Xiaomi Mi 10 confirmed to launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera.

Top upcoming smartphones in 2020

We have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to reportedly feature 108MP camera, 48W fast charge technology

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology.

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series.

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live photos suggest punch-hole display

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch and pricing details hinted, key specs also tipped

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 render and a real-life image appear

Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature four camera sensors aligned vertically with an LED flash alongside it.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 will have a bigger battery capacity than the Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

