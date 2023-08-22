BEE Accuses Hitachi of lying About AC Performance

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is an Indian agency that issues star ratings for electrical appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. These ratings indicate the energy efficiency of the appliances and help consumers make informed choices. Recently, BEE posted an Advertisement not only on its website but also newspaper, both of which suggest that three separate models of Air Conditioners from Hitachi haven’t been able to achieve their claimed BEE star ratings. So what is exactly going on? Let’s try to find out.

What are BEE star ratings?

The BEE star ratings are based on the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER), which is a measure of how much cooling an air conditioner can provide per unit of electricity consumed.

Who is Hitachi?

Hitachi is a Japanese multinational conglomerate that operates in various sectors such as information technology, social infrastructure, industrial products, automotive solutions, and consumer durables. Hitachi started its business in India in the 1930s and has since expanded its presence and operations in the country. It sells consumer durables such as Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and Smart LED TVs in India.

Read More: TCL unveils TCL FreshIN+ Air Conditioning Technology for fresher breathing inside homes

Is Hitachi lying about BEE ratings for its Air Conditioners?

As mentioned, an advert from BEE on its website says that Hitachi’s RAW518HEDO Window AC failed to meet the Energy Efficiency parameters set by BEE. A similar advertisement posted in claimed the same for two more models including RAW511HEDO and RSNG318HEDO. This isn’t happening for the first time, as a similar incident took place last year in September when BEE published an advertisement in the New Indian Express, which revealed that a Hitachi air conditioner model failed an energy performance test. The model in concern was RAG124HYD, where BEE claimed that its ISEER was 3.16, but BEE measured it to be 2.78.

This meant that the model was not as energy efficient as it claimed to be and did not meet the minimum requirement for even a 1-star rating. Hitachi responded to this advertisement by issuing a statement that blamed one particular batch of the model which was affected and that it had stopped production of this particular model. It also said that it had a new model ready with a green refrigerant that would be launched soon. Further, the company said a very small volume of this model was sold in India and that it would continue to manufacture top-quality products with all applicable standards.

However, as a similar incident has happened once again, it raises serious doubts about the brand’s quality control and its claims. As of now, the RAW511HEDO is being shown as ‘Unavailable’ on Amazon but in the product photos, the star rating is of 5 stars suggesting it is highly energy efficient.

As for the RAW518HEDO, it is also unavailable for purchase on Flipkart but again, the product energy efficiency rating stands at 5 stars according to the company. Interestingly, numerous reviews of the product on Amazon state that the AC doesn’t function well, with frequent cut-offs, less cooling, noisy operation, amongst other issues. A Flipkart note says that it’s rating would be one star less from July 2022 according to the Energy Labelling Plan but even that doesn’t match BEE’s claims where the model failed to match the parameters of the energy efficiency program altogether.

Coming to the third model, it is also unavailable for purchase with a claimed 3-star BEE rating on Amazon. Some of the reviews criticize the product’s inability to cool effectively. All such evidence points towards the scam Hitachi has been hosting in India with its models.

Even though some of Hitachi’s models may genuinely be rated 5-star in terms of energy efficiency, such cases do shake up consumers’ trust in the brand and also negatively affects the brand’s reputation and image in India.

On Hitachi’s part, it should have performed better and more thorough quality checks so such products do not go on sale before corrective actions are taken. Other questions that also arise include how these models get labeled with a false ISEER value? How many units of this model were sold and what is the impact on the consumers who bought them? How reliable are Hitachi’s other models and their energy efficiency claims? Will Hitachi compensate the consumers who were misled by the false rating?

These questions need to be addressed by Hitachi and also BEE so to ensure transparency and accountability in the star labeling program. BEE should also conduct regular checks and audits of the appliances in the market and take strict action against any violations or discrepancies in the ratings. A mistake can happen once or twice but if it’s happening thrice, then the brand should be penalised for misleading and deceiving the customers.