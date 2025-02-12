Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Launched in India with Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring, and More

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 have been announced worldwide including India, and these earbuds feature a heart rate monitor which is a first for any earbuds from the brand. Being Apple-owned comes with its own perks, such as the H2 chip inside which enables for seamless connection between Apple devices and the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Here are all the details about these earbuds.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Price, Availability

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 costs Rs 29,900 in India and it can be purchased from Apple’s website in four colour options: Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. The buds cost $249.99 (approx Rs 21,666) in the US.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Features, Specs

Built for athletes, Beats says that to search for the perfect fit, it conducted over 1,500 hours of rigorous testing with nearly 1,000 athletes. The buds pack heart rate monitoring Sensors with precision-crafted LED optical sensors that pulse light over 100 times per second to measure your blood flow. All this can be relayed to your favorite fitness apps in real time. You can also turn the feature off if you don’t plan on using it.

Deaign-wise, the updated earhook has been rebuilt with a super-light nickel-titanium alloy that is renowned in material design for its exceptional shape memory and flexibility. Furthermore, the buds are 20% lighter than their predecessors while the charging case is now 33% smaller and also supports wireless charging as well as USB-C wired charging.

These buds have support for ANC as well as transparency mode. It further gets Adaptive EQ which uses the advanced inward-facing microphones to continuously scan your specific ear shape to optimize your listening experience. The advanced technology analyzes what you’re hearing in real time based on the individual fit of your earbuds, then adjusts acoustic frequencies for clear, customized sound.

Powerbeats Pro 2 have a redesigned acoustic architecture, upgraded venting to enhance your sound and comfort, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to fully immerse you in your music.

As for battery life, each bud gives up to 10 hours of playback per charge with ANC off and about 6 to 8 hours with it turned on. Thanks to Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge gives you up to 90 minutes of playback. Then, Beats has also added a fifth ear tip size this time to help optimize your personal comfort. You can now choose from extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

Each earbud is equipped with a voice Accelerometer and three advanced microphones identical to those used in AirPods Pro 2. The improved microphones are more accurate than any Beats has ever featured before, with an improved signal-to-noise ratio, voice targeting and noise suppression.

The buds are IPX4 rated to withstand splashes of water or even snow. With machine learning based Voice Isolation, the buds can reduce the background noise while isolating and clarifying the sound of your voice during calls. Next, one can use the on-ear buttons or their voice to control the music.

Finally, the updated sound profile, noise cancelling, Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts and the extended battery life are all enabled by the Apple H2 chip, the same chip that powers AirPods Pro 2.