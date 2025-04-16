Beats Cables Launched in India With a Tangle-Free Woven Design

Beats Cables have been launched in India as the brand enters a new segment after the audio accessories space. These are Beats’ first-ever collection of reinforced charging cables in an assortment of lengths and colours. They are also being offered in a total of three variants. Here’s everything to know about them.

Beats Cables: Price, Availability

Beats Cables come in an array of colors—including Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red—and a variety of lengths, including:

USB-C to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to Lightning (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) and USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Rapid Red will be available this summer.

Beats cables are available to order starting today for Rs 1,900 (1.5 meters and 20 centimeters) and Rs 3,500 (1.5 meters, two-pack, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C) from apple.com in India, with on-shelf availability beginning Thursday, April 18.

Beats Cables: Features

Beats Cables are made with a tangle-free woven design for increased durability and to prevent fraying. The cables are available in two convenient lengths—1.5 meters and 20 centimeters (8 inches)—for both stationary and portable use.

The cables are offered in a variety of configurations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning.

USB-C to USB-C works with USB-C Apple and Android devices and is built for charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data. It charges USB-C compatible Beats headphones and speakers while listening to audio or streaming lossless audio.

When used with compatible hardware, USB-C to USB-C also supports Fast charging up to 60 watts and can transfer data at USB 2.0 rates. For fast, efficient charging, pair the USB-C cable with a USB-C power adapter and conveniently charge compatible devices from a wall outlet.

USB-A to USB-C is designed for charging, syncing, CarPlay, and transferring data. Fast charging reaches up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models, and data is transferred at USB 2.0 rates.

USB-C to Lightning is compatible with iOS and iPadOS devices that have Lightning ports and supports charging, syncing, and CarPlay—with fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models.