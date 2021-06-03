Advertisement

Battlegrounds Mobile India received 20 mn pre-registrations in 2 weeks

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2021 3:09 pm

Krafton, the developer of the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game has thanked the Indian players for the sublime response to the game
Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, thanked the Indian gaming enthusiasts for a sublime response to the Battlegrounds Mobile India since opening up pre-registrations in India. Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May. 

 

It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks. Speaking on the tremendous response by Indian fans, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP first developed by me and my team in 2017". 

 

"The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players", he added. 

 

The release date for the game still hasn't been revealed and it is said it will be informed about at a later date. However, leaks point towards June 18 being the date on which the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will finally make a comeback. 

 

Those who will be pre-registering for the game will also get rewards, presumably some in-game skins for backpacks, characters, etc. At the time of launch, these rewards will be automatically made available to the players who pre-registered. 

