Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch on June 18: Report

As per a new report, Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch in India on June 18, exactly after a month when since the pre-registration for the game started

The pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile started in the country on Tuesday and it seems like we might have a suggested release date for the game now. Though Krafton did not announce a final release date, a report suggests the launch could be set for June 18.

The report comes from IGN India citing industry sources which states the game could launch on June 18, exactly one month after pre-registrations opened on Android. The report goes on to state that the community believes it could be one week earlier than June 18, meaning on June 10.

As mentioned before, no official announcements have been made by Krafton regarding the same so you might want to take this information with a bit of salt. Fans in India have been looking forward to the launch date since the developer opened the pre-registration on Play Store.

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a game made for Indians. The battle royale game will be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with a regular stream of tournaments and leagues", the Play Store listing of the game states.

On the play store, the developer also mentions that the game is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by Krafton. Recently, it was found that the URL of the Google Play store page for the game has the words 'PUBG Mobile' in it but Krafton has not made any clarifications regarding this. This could be solely for SEO purposes on the store so that the listing appears higher when searched for the target words.