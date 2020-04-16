Advertisement

BasicFirst announces its ‘Doubt Clearing App’ for students in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 3:16 pm

The company claims that the app provides average response time for all queries in just 32 minutes via in-app chats.

BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd. has announced a new version of the BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App for students. The company claims that the app provides average response time for all queries in just 32 minutes via in-app chats. 

 

The brand further claims that teachers are available on its platform from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM to ensure students can clear doubts whenever they have any query. BasicFirst caters to students from classes 6th to 12th belonging toall Boards (including CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and other State Boards such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bihar) and major competitive examinations – IIT Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, Olympiads and more.

 

BasicFirst is also offering a 14-days free trial on all packages. Furthermore, students can clear their doubts for as low as Rs 0.75 to Rs 3 depending upon the complexity of the question. BasicFirst has also introduced a “Refer & Earn” system wherein students can earn referral points by inviting their friends to try the BasicFirst App. These points can be redeemed for various options. Furthermore, there is an option for students to donate these earned points to noble causes through the App itself.

 

On the release of the app, Randhir Kumar, Founder, CEO & Chief Mentor – BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd said: “Due to Coronavirus, all educational institutions have shut down and exams have been suspended without a date in sight, the education system is in a limbo, where does this leave the students? Our duty is to provide the students with an interactive platform that helps them promote their academic goals efficiently by drastically reducing the time required in resolving doubts. We always put students first. Therefore, we want to ensure an entirely stress-free learning process.”

 

