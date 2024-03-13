OnePlus Nord CE 4 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor under the hood. While rest of the specifications of the device are under the wraps, one can expect it to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.
The handset may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. As for connectivity options, it may get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an IR blaster on the top and a stereo speaker setup may also be present on the device.
For optics, the device could have a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 16MP sensor on the front, while it will also be equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Aqua Surge, Grey Shimmer
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Unknown
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OxygenOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP IMX890 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration