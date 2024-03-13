OnePlus Nord CE 4 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor under the hood. While rest of the specifications of the device are under the wraps, one can expect it to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.

The handset may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. As for connectivity options, it may get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an IR blaster on the top and a stereo speaker setup may also be present on the device.

For optics, the device could have a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 16MP sensor on the front, while it will also be equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.