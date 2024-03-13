  1. Home
OnePlus Nord CE 4

Brand: OnePlus
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

OnePlus Nord CE 4 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 under the hood. While rest of the specifications of the device are under the wraps, one can expect it to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.

The handset may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. As for connectivity options, it may get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an IR blaster on the top and a stereo speaker setup may also be present on the device.

For optics, the device could have a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 16MP sensor on the front, while it will also be equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Aqua Surge, Grey Shimmer

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Unknown

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OxygenOS 14

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP IMX890 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

