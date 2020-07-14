Asus Zenfone 7 - What we know so far

The Asus Zenfone 7 will launch soon in India. Here is what we know about it.

Asus will be launching the next iteration of their Zenfone Series - The Zenfone 7. The phone's specs and minute details have been under speculation.

As per a report by TNN Website, the Zenfone 7 will be cheaper than the ROG Phone 3, another phone by Asus which is going to be launched on July 22. Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. On the front side, the smartphone will have a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It has been speculated that the Zenfone 7 will carry over Zenfone 6's flip camera design, where the dual rear camera could be flipped to act as a front camera. This was a trend which was done correctly in the Zenfone. Some other phones having a flip camera were the RedMi K20 Pro and the Samsung A80. However, in terms of camera fidelity, the Zenfone 6 was pretty good, with pleasant colours in most conditions. It had a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.4 aperture, both of which could also be used for selfies and video conferencing.

According to GeekBench, a benchmarking website for smartphones, the Zenfone 7 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16 GB RAM, and Android 10. Qualcomm confirmed that the Zenfone 7 would come with the 865 SoC. It is rumoured to have an IPS LCD. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 411 PPI pixel density and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 34,999, which is more than what its predecessor was at launch. However, do take notice that these are, though reliable, leaks, and their integrity can be questioned. The Asus Zenfone 6 got a decent response from customers at the time of its launch. The phone had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It featured a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.



