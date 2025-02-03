Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Leaked in Detail Ahead of This Week’s Launch

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra leaked specifications and design have spilled the beans over everything Asus will have to offer with this year’s flagship Zenfone. Fortunately, Asus hasn’t completely copied the design of its ROG Phone 9 Pro as it did last year with the Zenfone 11 Ultra where the camera module was a replica of the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

WinFuture shared all the renders as well as the specifications of the Zenfone 12 Ultra. It gets a rectangular model that houses three Sensors on the back with the “Asus Zenfone” branding in the middle. The buttons reside on the right while the bottom side houses the USB-C port, a speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, a mic, as well as the SIM tray. The phone should be made available in three colours including black, light green, and pink. The front has a punch-hole for the selfie sensor while the bezels appear thin and equal on all sides.

As for the specs, they do seem similar to the ROG Phone 9 Pro’s specs. The Zenfone 12 Ultra leaked specifications include a 6.78-inch Samsung LTPO OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which can reach 144Hz during gaming. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 8GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, it will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation, coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. The 32-megapixel front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calls.

A 5,500mAh battery will power the Zenfone 12 Ultra, along with support for 65W fast wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The Zenfone 12 Ultra will run on Android 15 out of the box and will also integrate AI features to enhance photography and video recording.