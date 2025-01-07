CES 2025: Asus 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18, Zephyrus G14/G16, 2025 ROG Flow Z13 and More Announced

Asus has announced a range of refreshed gaming laptops at CES 2025, including the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 series, 2025 ROG Strix 16/18 series, Zephyrus G14/G16 series, Asus 2025 ROG Flow Z13, and the ROG G700 desktop series. The gaming devices come packed with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processors and up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs.

Availability wise, Asus says that the gaming laptops are scheduled for release in Q1 2025, starting in February. ROG Desktops will soon be available for Configure to Order on the ASUS Store, offering gamers the flexibility to customize their setup. Additionally, multiple pre-built configurations will be available for purchase through major retailers beginning Q1 2025.

Asus 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 Series

The 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops excel in AAA gaming, high-performance tasks, and multitasking. ROG’s Intelligent Cooling technology, with a custom vapor chamber, Tri-Fan design, and Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal, ensures low temperatures and noise levels, maintaining peak performance even in extended sessions.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display packs a 2.5K mini-LED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2,000+ dimming zones, and 1200 nits peak brightness. 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and ACR technology enhance contrast and reduce reflections for immersive gameplay.

With up to 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM, a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a futureproof upgrade design, the SCAR Series offers enhanced speed, storage, and flexibility. Customizable AniMe Vision and Aura RGB lighting add a personal aesthetic, making this laptop a powerhouse tailored for gamers.

Asus 2025 ROG Strix G16/G18 Series

The ROG Strix G16/G18 are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 HX or Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processors and paired with NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs. These laptops are claimed to deliver lightning-fast AAA gaming performance and seamless multitasking for resource-intensive applications. With up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, users can tackle demanding tasks with ease.

Advanced Tri-Fan Technology, a full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents ensure superior thermal management, keeping temperatures low during intense gaming sessions. The ROG Nebula Display features a 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time for smooth, vibrant gameplay. 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology to enhance every detail while reducing reflections. A built-in 1080p FHD camera and dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers make streaming and recording effortless.

Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots offer expansive storage, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots and AMD models on one.

The AMD-powered Strix G614/814 models feature ROG pixel-pattern aesthetics, a robust armor cap, and a sleek hinge design for durability and style. Meanwhile, the Intel-equipped G615/815 models showcase full-surround Aura RGB lighting. Customizable hotkeys provide quick access to essential commands, empowering gamers to stay in control during critical moments.

Zephyrus G14/G16 Series

The ROG Zephyrus G14/G16 deliver portability and performance in a lightweight CNC-milled aluminum chassis. The G16 is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPUs, while the G14 features up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPUs.

The G14’s ROG Nebula OLED Display offers 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time, while the G16’s 2.5K OLED Display boasts a 240Hz Refresh Rate with similar responsiveness. Both feature 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and NVIDIA G-SYNC for smooth, tear-free visuals.

Advanced cooling with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and vapor chamber or heat pipe systems keeps performance optimized during intense gaming. The G14 integrates AI-powered tools like Microsoft Copilot for productivity and NVIDIA DLSS for optimized gaming. Both models include robust I/O options, such as DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C with 100W power delivery.

Asus 2025 ROG Flow Z13

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is a versatile 2-in-1 gaming tablet that delivers portability and top-tier performance. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with a chiplet-based design, it offers enhanced performance and power efficiency, ideal for its compact 13-inch form factor. With up to 128GB of unified memory, the Z13 ensures high-speed access for both CPU and GPU needs.

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula 180Hz touchscreen with Pantone validation and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, delivering accurate visuals. Built from durable CNC aluminum, it weighs slightly more than a standard tablet and includes a 170° kickstand for versatile use. A 70 Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of gaming or productivity on the go.

A revamped stainless steel vapor chamber and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans ensure quiet, efficient cooling even under heavy loads. The new ROG Command Center offers quick access to system functions, while an enhanced touchpad and keycaps make the Flow Z13 equally suited for work and play.

Asus 2025 ROG XG Mobile

The 2025 ROG XG Mobile comes packed with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPUs and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. Aredesigned vapor chamber reduces weight by 30% with a new copper build while maintaining top thermal performance through 50% thicker capillary structures. Combined with an inverted fan outlet, the XG Mobile manages heat efficiently while keeping noise levels low. Advanced active bridge rectifier MOSFETs make it ROG’s smallest and lightest external GPU yet, enhancing portability without compromising power.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader, all accessible via a single Thunderbolt 5 connection. Customizable operating modes and full Aura Sync support let users personalize RGB lighting through its semi-transparent case.

Asus ROG G700 Series Desktops

The 2025 ROG Strix G700 series desktops are built for gaming, featuring AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processors and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Desktop GPUs. With up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM at 6000MHz and high-speed PCIe Gen 5 storage, the G700 ensures exceptional performance and responsiveness.

Designed for durability, the G700 offers both air- and water-cooling configurations, with a quad-fan system optimizing airflow. Tool-less access to the side and front panels simplifies upgrades, while standard-sized components extend the chassis’s lifespan and ease maintenance.

The sleek design features a seamless glass front panel with minimal gaps, accented by ROG’s signature “slash” design and customizable RGB lighting. Aura Sync support allows for a unified aesthetic with other ROG peripherals, while dust filters on the top and bottom panels maintain cleanliness for consistent performance.