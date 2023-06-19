Asus Zenfone 10 design, colour options leak ahead of launch

Asus is all set to unveil the Zenfone 10 on June 29 and ahead of the launch, a new leak has detailed the design as well as the colour options of the smartphones. The leak suggests that the smartphone will retain a similar design to its predecessor and will have the compact form factor, which is the USP of the flagship series,

The renders have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. The device has been shown in five shades, where the green hue has been already confirmed by Asus. Further, the other set of colours include red, gray-ish blue, white, and black. Apart from that, the front of the smartphone can be seen having a punch-hole camera cutout at the top left.

The display is 5.9-inches in size, as confirmed by Asus previously. At the back, it has two large camera cutouts, both of which are housing a sensor. The handset further has a metal chassis with antenna lines, a volume rocker on the right spine, accompanied by a power button, which will likely double as a fingerprint reader. At the bottom there is the USB-C port, alongside a microphone and a speaker grille.

Overall, the Zenfone 10 retains the major design elements from its predecessor, the Asus Zenfone 9. The internals is where the device will differ from the previous model. Asus has already confirmed that it will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, wireless charging, and a second-gen six-axis gimbal stabilisation.

Meanwhile, Asus is planning to unveil the ROG Ally in India on July 7. The gaming handheld offers a 7-inch IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a full-HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, AMD FreeSync Premium support and a response time of 7ms.