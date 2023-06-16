Asus ROG Ally Gaming Handheld is coming to India soon: Confirmed

Asus unveiled a versatile gaming handheld last month called ROG Ally. While gaming machine went on sale in many countries on June 13, there was no news regarding the arrival of the Asus ROG Ally in India up until now. The brand has now confirmed the launch of the same in India.

Asus India took to Twitter to confirm that the ROG Ally will be coming to India soon. However, no exact launch timeline was revealed about the same. As for the price, some leaks suggest that the ROG Ally, which is powered by an AMD Z1 processor, would be available for Rs 71,999, while the variant with AMD Z1 Extreme processor, will be available for Rs 79,999.

One should take this information with a pinch of salt considering nothing has been confirmed by the brand officially as of yet. If we compare the leaked price of the device in India with that of international pricing, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 was unveiled at $599 (approx Rs 49,200) for the US. On the other hand, the Z1 Extreme model was released at $699 (approx Rs 57,400).

Asus ROG Ally: Specifications

As the gaming handheld has launched in other parts of the world, we know what it could bring to the table. The ASUS ROG Ally offers a 7-inch IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a full-HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, AMD FreeSync Premium support and a response time of 7ms.

You get left and right triggers at the top right and top left of the handheld gaming console. There’s a D-pad as well as left & right hall effect analog triggers. It also packs a 6-axis gyroscope and HD haptics. Audio is handled by two speakers with amplifier technology, Dolby Atmos and more.

The processor is the primary distinction between the two ROG Ally models. It comes in two versions: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (up to 8.6 Teraflops) and AMD Ryzen Z1 (up to 2.8 Teraflops per second). Both of them pack 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. As for connectivity, users get 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, support DisplayPort 1.4) and 1x card reader (microSD). Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The machine is backed by a 40Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for 3 months is bundled with the console. For security, users, get a Built-in Fingerprint Sensor and Microsoft Pluton security processor.