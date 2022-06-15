Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 16X, and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED launched in India

Asus has today launched three new laptops in India. The lineup includes Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 16X, and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. The laptops pack Ryzen 6000 U/5000 series processors, run on Windows 11 operating system and feature an OLED screen.

Let’s take a detailed look at the new laptops specs, price, and availability in India.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 16X, and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Pricing Details

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED price starts at Rs 99,990 in India. It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores starting today. It comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colour options.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED price starts at 59,990. It will be available via Amazon and other major online and offline stores. It comes in Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue colours.

The Vivobook 16X has a starting price of Rs 54,990. It will be available via Amazon and other major online and offline stores. It comes in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colours.

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED Specifications

This laptop sports a 13-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla NBT protection, and support for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The ZenBook S 13 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 U series processor. It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The ZenBook S 13 OLED packs a 67Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging. the laptop is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. For connectivity, you get 3 x USB Type-C ports and a single 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s support for Dolby Vision, Atmos and Harman Kardon sound.

Vivobook 16X and Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Specifications

The Vivobook 16X features a 16-inch display with a Full HD resolution. The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio along with 300 nits of peak brightness. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED features a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support.

Both the Vivobook pack Ryzen 7 5800H / Ryzen 5 5600H processors with AMD Radeon graphics. It has up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD.

The Vivobook 16X has a 50 WHr battery with 90W charging. It has two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port. There is also a micro HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This laptop is 19.9mm thin and weighs 1.8kg.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED packs 50Whr battery that supports 90W fast charging. It has two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port. It also has a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop weighs 1.4kg and is 18.9mm.