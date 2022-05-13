Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, Zenbook 14 OLED launched in India, other Vivobook models refreshed

Asus has debuted two new Vivobook laptops in India including the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and the Zenbook 14 OLED. Further, the Taiwanese company has refreshed its Vivobook S 14 OLED/ S 15 OLED and Vivobook 14/ 15 notebooks with the latest hardware in India.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at Rs 1,14,990 and can be bought online from the official Asus website. This limited-edition Asus laptop will also be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and ROG stores. The Zenbook 14 OLED costs Rs 89,990, and comes in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colours. It can be purchased online from the official Asus while one can also buy it online from Amazon and Flipkart along with popular retail stores across India.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502) both have a starting price of Rs 42,990, and can be purchased from the Asus official website. They come in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colour options. Lastly, Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502/ K3502)’s pricing starts from Rs 74,990.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED K3502 model will be available exclusively on Amazon while the S3502 model will be available at retail stores. The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402) will be available on Flipkart for purchase. These laptops come in Brave Green (K3502 only), Indie Black, and Neutral Grey colours.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifications

The Zenbook 14 OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display on the laptop is Vesa-certified and is claimed to emit 70 percent less harmful blue light. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The Space Edition of the laptop – 14X OLED – also features a secondary 3.5-inch OLED ZenVivio smart display on the lid which Asus says is inspired by the MIR space station.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (1260P) processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD on Zenbook 14 OLED and up to 1TB ox 14X OLED Space Edition. Asus says that the laptops meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard. The Space Edition gets up to 32GB of RAM.

Additional features include a backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker with Harman Kardon Audio, and an array of microphones with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. Connectivity options on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.0 output, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD slot.

Read More: Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED laptops launched with Windows 11

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402), Vivobook 15 (X1502), Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and Vivobook 15 (X1502) sport 14-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD panels, respectively. You get a choice between Intel Core i5-1240P and Intel Core i3-122P processors both of which are coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The laptops pack a 42Wh battery that offers 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), USB 2.0, a full-sized HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Both of these notebooks have a thickness of 19.9mm and are equipped with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (S3402), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502/ K3502) Specifications

The Vivobook S14 OLED as well as the S15 OLED have displays with 600 nits of brightness. As the name suggests, it is an OLED panel. They are powered by up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The Vivobook S 14 and Vivobook S 15 sport 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

They are equipped with a 70Wh battery that can support 90W fast charging. According to Asus, these notebooks are the first ones from Asus to receive the Intel Evo certification. These machines are equipped with 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Both of these notebooks are 18.9mm thick.