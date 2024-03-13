HomeNewsAsus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2024), Asus Vivobook 15 (2024) Launched In...

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2024), Asus Vivobook 15 (2024) Launched In India: All Details

Asus has launched the 2024 models of the Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Vivobook 15 in India. Here are all the details about the laptops.

ASUS India today announced the launch of its next-generation (2024 version) Zenbook S 13 (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) models in India. The Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with an all-metal chassis made with recycled materials with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. On the other hand, Vivobook 15 is designed for on-the-go professionals and students looking for power in a portable design with a Full HD display. Here are all the details about the new laptops.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2024): Price, Specs

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED will be available for sale from today, March 13, 2024 at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990. It can go up till Rs 1,41,990. The laptop can be bought via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, other Aligned Channel partners, and the ASUS E-shop.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED sports a 13.3-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and a of 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels). It is an OLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision support. Additionally the laptop has a 180° lay-flat hinge.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U paired with up to 32 of LPDDR5X memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. It runs on Windows 11 Home and Intel graphics. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and v5.2. Ports on the laptop include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with full-range charging (5–20 V), 1 x 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), and 1 x combo audio jack.

It is backed up by a 63Wh battery and is charged via a 65 W power adapter. For audio, it is equipped with 2 built-in speakers which are Harman Kardon-certified and have Dolby Atmos support as well. At the front, there’s an ASUS AiSense Camera which is a 3DNR IR sensor with ambient light and colour sensor.

Asus Vivobook 15 (2024): Price, Specs

The new Vivobook 15 (2024) will be available for sale from today, March 13, 2024 at a starting price of Rs 49,990. It can go up till Rs 67,990. The laptop can be bought via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, other Aligned Channel partners, and the ASUS E-shop.

The Vivobook 15 (2024) sports a 15.6-inch display with 16:9  aspect ratio and a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is an IPS panel with 250 nits peak brightness, and a 60Hz along with 45% NTSC colour gamut coverage. Additionally, it also boasts the world’s strictest military-grade testing MIL-STD 810H certification and an eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core 5 120U chip paired with up to 16GB DDR4 clocked at 3200MHz and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Vivobook 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and has Intel graphics. Connectivity options include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2. It is backed up by a 42Wh battery with 45W fast charging. There’s also an HD webcam with physical shutter and 3DNR technology.

