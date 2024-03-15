Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Should You Consider It Over ROG Phone 8?

Asus has launched a new smartphone under its Zenfone lineup, and it is the Zenfone 11 Ultra. The new Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and seemingly replaces the smaller Zenfone, which used to have the compact flagship title in the industry. However, the new Ultra device from Asus looks highly similar to one of its other smartphones, the ROG Phone 8. Which one should you consider and why? Let’s help you decide.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Price, Specs

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra costs EUR 999 (approximately Rs 90,100) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant and EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 99,100) for the top-end 16GB + 512GB configuration. The smartphone is available in Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, and Desert Sand colour options.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO (max 144Hz for gaming) Samsung flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 14. As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with a 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

Additionally, the phone packs a multi-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Vs. ROG Phone 8

If you look at it closely, the Zenfone 11 is basically the ROG Phone 8 with a few omitted features and a redesigned back panel. The geometric pattern rear design and colours are more suited for the masses, minus the illuminated ROG logo on the back, which the ROG Phone 8 houses.

Aside from that, while most of the specs remain the same, there are some hardware omissions in Zenfone 11 Ultra, such as the shoulder triggers, the side USB-C port, a 165Hz display and the rear display, which makes the Zenfone different from the ROG Phone 8.

The primary question we are here to answer is whether you should consider the Zenfone 11 Ultra over the ROG Phone 8. In Europe, the pricing for the ROG Phone 8 starts at EUR 1,099 (approx Rs 99,000), while the ROG Phone 8 Pro is EUR 1,199 (approx Rs 1,08,000). The EUR 99 difference gives you a decent amount of hardware additions in the ROG Phone 8, making it a better value. However, if a design concerns you the most and you want a flashy colour, you may consider the Zenfone 11 Ultra.