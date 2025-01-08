Asus Zenbook A14 Launched as the Lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC

Asus has announced the all-new Asus Zenbook A14 at CES 2025 as the lightest 14-inch Copilot+ PC available on the market. It comes powered by a Snapdragon X Series AI-enabled Processor that is claimed to deliver more than 32 hours battery life. Here are other details of the new laptop by Asus.

Asus Zenbook A14: Price

The Asus Zenbook 14A is available for $1,099.99 (approx Rs 90,000) for the model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. A more affordable variant at $899.99 (approx Rs 73,500), featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is expected to launch in March. The laptop is competing with the likes of 15-inch MacBook Air M3, which retails for $1,299 (approx Rs 1,06,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Asus Zenbook A14: Specifications, Features

Weighing in at under 1 kg, the Zenbook A14 sets the new benchmark for ultraportable Copilot+ PCs. Its elegant, lightweight design is ideal for frequent travelers, allowing them to move without being weighed down by their tech. The chassis of the laptop is crafted entirely from the brand’s innovative Ceraluminum, a sumptuously tactile material that’s 30% lighter and three times stronger than anodized aluminum. This advanced material ensures durability and portability, making it ideal for everyday use.

The material has gone through multiple tests for durability. For scratch resistance, the material is tested by placing the laptop, along with keys and coins, inside a rotating drum. Shock resistance is tested by dropping the laptop from a 50cm height, and wear resistance is evaluated by rubbing the material 18,000 times in the same place to check the color doesn’t fade. This testing ensures that Zenbook A14 remains scratch-free, resilient to shocks, and maintains its pristine looks, providing users with a laptop that is both lightweight and durable.

The Asus Zenbook A14 boasts a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA- certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by up to Snapdragon X Elite Chipset paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8533 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics. With its 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI tasks, Zenbook A14 offers advanced Copilot+ PC experiences, offering real-time insights, performance optimization, and enhanced responsiveness for multi-tasking and productivity.

For connectivity, there’s 2 x USB4 (supports DisplayPort + Power Delivery) ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 x Audio Jack, up to Wi-Fi 7, and up to Bluetooth v5.4.

There’s an FHD AI IR webcam along with 2 built-in super-linear speakers with Smart amplifier technology and Dolby Atmos certification. It packs a 70Wh battery. Security is a top priority with smart privacy features, including Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming to secure sensitive information when users step away from the laptop, and a Microsoft Pluton security chip for an additional layer of hardware protection. The Windows passkey feature offers an added layer of login security.