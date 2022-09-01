HomeNewsAsus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop launched with a foldable display

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop launched with a foldable display

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold has been unveiled by the Taiwanese brand which comes with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display.

  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a foldable OLED display
  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold has a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU
  • Asus Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a trackpad

Asus has launched a new laptop called Zenbook 17 Fold, which as the name suggests, comes with a foldable display. It sports a 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with 1,920×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 0.2ms of response time. Apart from that, the laptop draws power from a 12th Gen Core i7 processor.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold will cost $3,499 (approx Rs 2,78,300). It will be available globally in the fourth quarter of 2022. It will be sold in a single Tech Black colour option. Indian availability is yet to be disclosed.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold specifications

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with 1,920×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, 500 nits peak brightness and 0.2ms of response time. The display is a VESA certified HDR True Black 500 screen with 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Pantone certified. The display size can be reduced to 12.5 inches (when folded) with a 1,280×1,920 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Zenbook 17 Fold is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for inbuilt storage. Next, it gets a 5-megapixel AI camera with 3D noise reduction and IR function and a quad-speaker setup with Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound. You can also trigger Alexa or Cortana using the in-built mic.

The foldable laptop packs a 75Whr battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 9.5 hours battery life with the screen folded and 8.5 hours of battery life when unfolded. It can be charged with a USB Type-C 64W power adapter. The laptop has a touchpad and features 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

