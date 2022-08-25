Asus refreshes Zenbook, ProArt Studiobook, Vivobook Laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs in India

Asus has refreshed its Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED laptops in India. The laptops have been upgraded with 12th Gen Intel processors.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED costing starts at Rs 1,44,990 and will be sold online via Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available offline via Asus’ brand stores and other multi-brand retail stores as well. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED starts at Rs 89,990 and will be available via Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus Exclusive Stores. The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED starts at Rs 1,59,990, and the laptop will be sold via the Asus e-store online and Asus Exclusive Stores offline.

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes at Rs 1,99,990, and will be available online via the company online store, Amazon, and Flipkart and offline via Asus’ brand stores. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will retail at Rs 2,49,990, and will be available via the Asus e-shop. The ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED will come at Rs 3,29,990, and will be available for purchase via company’s online store.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sports a 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and draws power from a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. For storage, the machine gets up to 1TB SSD that can expanded with another M.2 SSD. Additional features include a full-HD resolution webcam, Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner, and 140W fast charging support. For connectivity, there’s ThunderBolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED specifications

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch OLED display with 16:9 aspect ratio and full-HD resolution. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with up to 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. Again, it comes equipped with a full-HD resolution, a Harman Kardon speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The laptop supports 140W fast charging and has the same connectivity options as Vivobook Pro 16X OLED.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED sports a 16-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and stylus support. It comes with an active aerodynamic system (AAS) Ultra mechanism using which the keyboard is lift up by 7-degrees when the Zenbook is opened for enhancing cooling by allowing 30 percent more airflow than the previous generation laptop.

It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor which is coupled with 32GB RAM, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor option which has 16GB of RAM. There’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with Nvidia Studio drivers and 1TB standard SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with ThunderBolt 4 ports, USB Type-C ports with support for fast charging, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Pro 16 OLED Specifications

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features a 16-inch OELD display with 4K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features Asus Dial that enables users to take control of the compatible Adobe creative apps.

The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor option, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor variant. The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED comes with Nvidia GeForece RTX 3070Ti GPU with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB RAM options.

It gets two ThunderBolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The Pro variant has the same display and connectivity specifications as the non-Pro model but sports a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor, coupled with Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specifications

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports two displays with the primary OLED touchscreen supporting 2.8K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. There’s a ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen.

It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor options paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage options. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with Asus IceCool Plus technology for cooling. For connectivity, you get 2 x ThunderBolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD Express 7.0 port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. The laptop packs a 76WHrs battery with 180W fast charging support.