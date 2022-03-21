HomeNewsAsus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED launched in India with Ryzen 9 5900HX...

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED launched in India with Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

Asus has launched the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED in India that comes with Ryzen processors under the hood.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Highlights

  • Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has Ryzen processors
  • Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 2.8K resolution display
  • Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a fingerprint sensor

Asus has launched a new laptop in India called the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. As its name suggests, the device can flip and turn into a tablet. It sports a 2.8K resolution OLED display while Asus boasts it to be the world’s slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED panel. The laptop comes in different variants with Ryzen processors under the hood.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED starts Rs 91,990 in India for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD. There’s an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM + 1TB storage priced at Rs 1,12,990. The top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, coupled with 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD costs Rs 1,34,990.

All three models of new Asus laptop come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting today.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Specifications

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with touch support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by up to an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Read More: ASUS launches new ROG Strix and TUF series laptops in India

Asus has equipped machine with Harman-Kardon sound. The device also has an Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology to reduce ambient noise during video chats. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

ZenBook 14 Flip OLED packs a 63Wh battery that supports 100W USB Type-C fast charging. The laptop comes with an HD webcam that has an electronic privacy shutter. There is a full-sized backlit keyboard, paired with a Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad that can transform the trackpad with a virtual numpad or calculator. The laptop also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi 10 Prime+ 5G to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals
Next articleAndroid 12 Update rolling out for OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.