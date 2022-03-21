Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED launched in India with Ryzen 9 5900HX processor

Asus has launched a new laptop in India called the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. As its name suggests, the device can flip and turn into a tablet. It sports a 2.8K resolution OLED display while Asus boasts it to be the world’s slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED panel. The laptop comes in different variants with Ryzen processors under the hood.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED starts Rs 91,990 in India for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD. There’s an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM + 1TB storage priced at Rs 1,12,990. The top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, coupled with 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD costs Rs 1,34,990.

All three models of new Asus laptop come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting today.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Specifications

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) 10-bit OLED NanoEdge display with touch support and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by up to an octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,266MHz frequency and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

Read More: ASUS launches new ROG Strix and TUF series laptops in India

Asus has equipped machine with Harman-Kardon sound. The device also has an Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio technology to reduce ambient noise during video chats. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

ZenBook 14 Flip OLED packs a 63Wh battery that supports 100W USB Type-C fast charging. The laptop comes with an HD webcam that has an electronic privacy shutter. There is a full-sized backlit keyboard, paired with a Magic NumberPad 2.0 trackpad that can transform the trackpad with a virtual numpad or calculator. The laptop also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.