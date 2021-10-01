Asus VivoBook K15 OLED launched in India with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, Iris XE graphics

Asus today announced the expansion of its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of the all-new VivoBook K15 OLED. This is Asus’s first VivoBook line-up with OLED display in India. The products will be made available starting Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from 3rd October, where they will be offered at a special price during the period.

Flipkart Plus Members have early access to the range of models from 2nd October. In addition, select models will also be sold across the ASUS’ offline retail partners – ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital. The price for the laptop is yet to be disclosed, and we’ll update the story accordingly.

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED Specifications

The VivoBook K15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED panel with a three-sided NanoEdge 5.75 mm bezel and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The OLED display covers 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut, is Pantone Validated for superior colour accuracy, and offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, which supports up to 500 nits of white point brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black colours. It also gets TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission and flicker-free visuals.

The VivoBook K15 OLED is powered by a quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which offers a Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.7 GHz. You also get two more CPU options, including Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and Core i5-1135G7 processor. Moreover, you get up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB of M.2 NVME PCIe SSD along with up to 1TB SATA HDD. There’s integrated Iris XE graphics as well.

The VivoBook K15 comes equipped with 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, 1 x Audio Combo jack, and 1 x Micro SD card reader. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Furthermore, you get a 720p HD webcam for video calls. There’s an array microphone with Cortana voice recognition which is also certified by Harman Kardon. The laptop packs a 42 Wh Li-ion battery with 65W power supply and weighs 1.8 kgs.