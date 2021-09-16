Asus Lingyao Pro 16, Pro 14 launched with 4K OLED displays

Asus has launched a couple of new laptops in China including the Lingyao Pro 16 and the Lingyao Pro 14. The laptops come with 4K OLED displays and are equipped with up to RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

The Asus Lingyao Pro 14 starts at CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 80,000) for the Ryzen 7 model and CNY 7,699 (approx Rs 87,900) for the Ryzen 9 model. On the other hand, the Asus Lingyao 16 costs CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,02,000) for the Ryzen 9 model.

Asus Lingyao Pro 14, Pro 16 Specifications

The Lingyao Pro 14 and Pro 16 feature 14-inch and 16-inch displays, respectively. Both laptops have OLED panels with 4K resolution, HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Furthermore, the Lingyao 14 has a 90Hz refresh rate while the Lingyao 16 gets a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The Lingyao Pro 14 is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. Moreover, it is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with 4GB of RTX 3050 GPU. In addition, the Lingyao Pro 16 is powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX and also has 4GB of RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It sports 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

There’s a 63Wh battery in the Lingyao Pro 14 and a 54Wh battery in the Lingyao Pro 16. The Lingyao Pro 16 has the same keyboard and trackpad as the Lingyao Pro 14, which also has a numpad. The duo comes with a cooling system as well for enhanced heat dissipation.

In recent news related to Asus, the brand recently launched Chromebook detachable CZ1 as a 2-in-1 option for students. The Detachable CZ1 by Asus features a free-angle adjustable stand cover and full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel. All four exterior edges and corners are protected by a tough rubber trim, which reduces the impact of physical shocks.