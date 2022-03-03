Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 laptop launched in India

Asus has today announced the expansion of its laptop portfolio with the launch of the all-new VivoBook 13 Slate OLED laptop in India. The product comes with 16.9-inch OLED display, Windows 11, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processors and more.

Let’s look at the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED price, availability and specifications in India.

Pricing Details

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is priced at Rs 45,590 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB eMMC storage variant. There is another model which comes with fingerprint scanner, laptop sleeve, stand, and an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus with holder. This model is priced at Rs 57,990.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage with a laptop sleeve and stand, along with a stylus and holder is priced at Rs 62,990.

The laptop will be available for purchase starting March 3 via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The laptop comes in a single Black colour option.

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED Specifications

The Windows 11-powered convertible comes with a large OLED screen and detachable keyboard. It sports a 16.9-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Further the display has Dolby Vision support, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR support, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a 0.2ms response time

The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED is powered by a 3.3GHz quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. Moreover, you get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available in two storage configurations — 128GB eMMC and M.2 NVMe 256GB SSD.

The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED comes equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Furthermore, you get a 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. The laptop packs 50Whr battery that is claimed to offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with support for 65W charging.

The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with support for quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is also new Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support and comes with a stylus holder. Lastly, it measures 309.9 x 190 x 7.9mm and weighs 0.78kg.