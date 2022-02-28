Asus 8z launched in India: Things You Should Know

Display

Asus 8Z sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. The display also has support for HDR 10+ format. The panel even supports DC dimming and one can choose between 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz of refresh rate.