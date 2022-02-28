Asus 8z launched in India: Things You Should Know

Asus has today finally launched Asus 8z compact flagship smartphone in India. The new smartphone comes with 120Hz refresh rate display, 64MP dual rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and more. Let’s see the price, availability and specifications of the Asus 8z.
Price and Variants
Asus 8z is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colour options.
Availability
The Asus 8z will be exclusively available for sale via Flipkart. The first sale will be held on March 7 at 12 noon on the e-commerce portal.
Display
Asus 8Z sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. The display also has support for HDR 10+ format. The panel even supports DC dimming and one can choose between 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz of refresh rate.
Processor and Software
The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The Asus 8Z runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8.
Camera
The phone is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, for selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.
Battery
The Asus 8Z packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It supports QC 4.0/ PD 3.0 charging as well.
Additional Features
Additional features include In-display fingerprint scanner, linear vibration motor, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual super linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound (7-magnet top speaker, 3-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & Noise Reduction Technology.