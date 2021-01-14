Asus unveils three new Chromebooks at CES 2021

Asus has unveiled three new chromebooks at CES 2021 with Ryzen and Intel CPUs.

Asus has revealed three new chromebooks as part of its laptop lineup during the CES. These new chromebooks include Chromebook CX9, Chromebook Flip CX5/C536, and the Chromebook Flip CM5.

The pricing and availability of the Chromebooks haven't been announced yet and we will have to wait for them until Asus makes any announcement regarding the same.

Chromebook Flip CM5

The Chromebook Flip CM5 comes in a 2-in-1 form factor which means you can use it as a tablet as well. It sports a 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 250 nits touchscreen display that comes with stylus support.

The new chromebook is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 5 3500C processor with integrated Radeon graphics, paired with up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory and 512 GB of SSD storage space.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 with Asus WiFi Stabilizer tech, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, 1x USB Type-A port, 1x HDMI, 1x Micro SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack. The Chromebook is backed by a 57Wh battery that can provide up to 10 hours of usage as per the company.

Other additional features include gaming-oriented keypad with orange color-blocked WASD keycaps, support for both NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia, a dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon.

Chromebook CX9

The Chromebook CX9 features a 14-inch NanoEdge FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with 400 nits of brightness. The laptop is 16mm thin and is around 1kg heavy. The display also comes in a Pantone Validated variant for improved colour accuracy.

This laptop packs up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake-U CPU coupled with Iris Xe integrated graphics, also featuring 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.1 and HDMI connectors, plus Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. One can get upto 16GB of RAM and an unusual amount of storage of up to 4TB.

Additional features include dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon, backlit and spill-resistant keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and a 720p front cam that comes with privacy shutter and is the only Chromebook in the new lineup to feature so.

Chromebook Flip CX5 / C536

The Chromebook Flip CX5 features a large 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS display with 250 nits brightness and a touchscreen w/ USI stylus support. It comes in a convertible form factor same as the Flip CM5.

It is powered by up to an 11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, plus up to 512 GB NVMe SSD storage.

Additional features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Harman Kardon tuned dual speakers, Google Stadia / NVIDIA GeForce NOW support and more. It is backed by a 57 Wh battery that can last up to 12 hours. There is also a 5.68 glasa touchpad, while the keyboard sports 1.4mm of key travel.