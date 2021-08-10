Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched in India

Asus has launched the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop in India. The laptop gets AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6800M GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition price in India starts at Rs 1,54,990 in India. The laptop will go on sale on August 11 via Asus Exclusive Store (AES), ROG Store, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Specifications

The newest gaming laptop from Asus sports a 15.6-inch panel. It comes with 165 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, DCI-P3 100% and support for FreeSync technology. It has a WQHD resolution with 2,560×1,440 pixels. The laptop draws power from a 3.3Ghz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with graphics being handled by AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6800M GPU. There’s 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This is paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB Type-A slots, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x RJ45 LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop is backed by a 90Whr battery which claim to offer up to 12 hours of video playback.

Additionally, the laptop is bundled with a 280W charger. The gaming machine can be fast charged to up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The laptop also has dual 4W speaker system each of which comes with Smart Amp Technology, AI mic noise-cancelling and inbuilt array microphone. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop first debuted back in June earlier this year along with the ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition. The G17 only came with an even bigger display compared to the G15. Other specifications of the G17 remained identical.