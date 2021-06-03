Asus launches ROG Strix G17, G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptops with AMD's latest GPU

Asus has launched two new gaming laptops that are the first one's to feature AMD's latest high-end GPU and CPU

Asus has launched the new ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and the RIG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptops that come equipped with the newly announced AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and the newly announced Radeon RX 6800M GPU. These are the first two laptops to feature AMD's latest high-end GPU and CPU.

The company has not announced any details regarding the pricing and availability for the laptops but it says that the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be made available soon whereas Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition will be available for purchase sometime in the Q3 of this year.

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition, Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Specifications

The newest gaming laptops from Asus sport 15.6-inch (G15) and 17.3-inch (G17) displays with up to 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, DCI-P3 100% and support for FreeSync technology. Both the laptops draw power from the latest 3.3Ghz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor with graphics being handled by AMD's latest Radeon RX 6800M GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This is paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB Type-A slots, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x RJ45 LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. These laptops are backed by a 90Whr battery which claim to offer up to 11.4 hours of video playback.

Additionally, the laptops can be fast charged to up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes as per Asus' claims. Both the laptops also have dual 4W speaker system each of which comes with Smart Amp Technology, AI mic noise-cancelling and inbuilt array microphone.